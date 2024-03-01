VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Given Equal Weight Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their equal weight rating on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

VZIO has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of VIZIO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley downgraded shares of VIZIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VIZIO from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a hold rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.77.

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $11.28.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $502.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,536,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,137,131.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,265,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VIZIO by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 593,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 200,261 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,014,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

