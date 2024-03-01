VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

VOXX International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $192.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. VOXX International has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $135.26 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Steven R. Downing purchased 1,568,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,312,558 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in VOXX International in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 97.9% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 173,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 36.73% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

