VVS Finance Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $183.83 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $183.83 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 86,020,664,131,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,538,405,481,832 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

