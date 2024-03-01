Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.04, but opened at $13.35. Warby Parker shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 458,769 shares.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $161.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.01 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $591,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 21,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $246,101.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $591,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $1,119.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Quarry LP grew its stake in Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Warby Parker by 137,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80.

About Warby Parker

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.