Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Barrington Research

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WBD. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.61.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.55. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBD. State Street Corp increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after buying an additional 8,495,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,531,000 after buying an additional 258,437 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,085,000 after buying an additional 4,016,888 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,579,000 after buying an additional 3,710,343 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

