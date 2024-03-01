Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) EVP Charles C. Boettcher Sells 2,500 Shares

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $205.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $209.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.11.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

View Our Latest Report on Waste Management

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.