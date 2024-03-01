Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) EVP Charles C. Boettcher Sells 2,500 Shares

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Waste Management Price Performance
Shares of WM opened at $205.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $209.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.11.
Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on Waste Management
Institutional Trading of Waste Management
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.
Waste Management Company Profile
Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Waste Management
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.