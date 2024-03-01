Waverly Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $182.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $183.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

