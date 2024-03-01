Waverly Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,120,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,432,000 after purchasing an additional 79,463 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,243,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,121,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $241.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.59 and its 200 day moving average is $216.18. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $172.04 and a 52-week high of $242.96.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.