Waverly Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 393,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,939,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,906,000 after buying an additional 153,965 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 75.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 120,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 51,807 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,287 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.62. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

