Waverly Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 46,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,838 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.9% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 4,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $240.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.31. The firm has a market cap of $138.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $241.44.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

