Waverly Advisors LLC Has $3.12 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Waverly Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066,797 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 101.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,591,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,286,000 after buying an additional 2,310,537 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHY opened at $81.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.40. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2421 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

