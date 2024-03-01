Waverly Advisors LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $45.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.20. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.47.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

