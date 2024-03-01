Waverly Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

TFC opened at $34.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

