Waverly Advisors LLC Invests $1.07 Million in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $35.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

