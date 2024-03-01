Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases 1,775 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,082,153 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Edward Jones initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GS opened at $388.23 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $396.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $384.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

