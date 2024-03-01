Waverly Advisors LLC Sells 6,009 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Waverly Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.22. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

