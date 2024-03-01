Waverly Advisors LLC Sells 7,633 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Waverly Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,633 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.3% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

STZ opened at $248.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.15 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

