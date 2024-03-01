Waverly Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Waverly Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVES. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVES opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.38. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $40.63 and a 1-year high of $47.26.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

