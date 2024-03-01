Waverly Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Waverly Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.31.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

