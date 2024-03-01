WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.0850 on Top Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. WAX has a market cap of $290.44 million and $200.52 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0850 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,139,663,559 coins and its circulating supply is 3,415,814,810 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,139,525,801.3599706 with 3,415,891,044.1349173 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.09441088 USD and is up 10.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $164,412,320.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

