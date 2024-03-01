Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

WEAV stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. Weave Communications has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $870.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 2.37.

In other news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 90.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

