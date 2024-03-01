Wedbush Raises SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target to $70.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.76) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SWTX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $49.26 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $53.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.82.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

