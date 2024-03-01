Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

LSEA stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. Landsea Homes has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $514.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Elias Farhat sold 18,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $225,800.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 327,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 498.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 866,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 722,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 36,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 332,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 145,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 484,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 102,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

