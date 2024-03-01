Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBRA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBRA

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 277.60 and a beta of 1.14. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,765,000 after purchasing an additional 859,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,148,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,160,000 after acquiring an additional 486,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,487,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,623,000 after acquiring an additional 484,086 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 709.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,504,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,141,000 after acquiring an additional 81,240 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.