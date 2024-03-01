Wedbush Weighs in on MannKind Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MannKind in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

MNKD opened at $4.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. MannKind has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $5.75.

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MannKind by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331,058 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,249,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,224 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in MannKind by 786.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,048,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in MannKind by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,071,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MannKind by 108.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,838,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,480 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

