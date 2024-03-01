Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE: KNSL):

2/28/2024 – Kinsale Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $544.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $434.00.

2/26/2024 – Kinsale Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $420.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Kinsale Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $410.00 to $555.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Kinsale Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $450.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $516.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $407.02 and a 200-day moving average of $391.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.90 and a 1 year high of $528.04.

Get Kinsale Capital Group Inc alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.