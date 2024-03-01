Wells Fargo & Company Raises Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $160.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

H has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on H

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $153.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30, a P/E/G ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.46. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $153.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $547,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $547,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $9,918,594 over the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.