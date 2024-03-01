Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Werner Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Werner Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

WERN stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.12. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 92.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

