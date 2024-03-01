Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WES. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of WES opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $35.04.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $858.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.23 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 33.58%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director Kenneth F. Owen purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

