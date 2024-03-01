WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives $227.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.08.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $127,565.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,245.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,399 shares of company stock worth $14,255,479. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $219.71 on Friday. WEX has a 52-week low of $161.95 and a 52-week high of $224.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.68 and a 200-day moving average of $192.42.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

