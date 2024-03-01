WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

WhiteHorse Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. WhiteHorse Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 93.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.7%.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $289.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.29. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on WHF shares. TheStreet upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 1,130.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 342.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

