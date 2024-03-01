WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

WhiteHorse Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. WhiteHorse Finance has a payout ratio of 93.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.7%.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

Shares of WHF opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $289.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.29. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Further Reading

