William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($2.68) EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 935.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
