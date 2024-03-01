William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($2.68) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37. Janux Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $58.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 935.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

