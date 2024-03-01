William Blair Weighs in on Astec Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Astec Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Astec Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.28. Astec Industries had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $337.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASTE

Astec Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $40.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $923.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.36. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 558,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,360,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries during the third quarter worth $564,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 381,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 989.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 84,176 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

About Astec Industries

(Get Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.