Winpak Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Winpak Price Performance

TSE WPK opened at C$40.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Winpak has a 12-month low of C$36.95 and a 12-month high of C$46.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$41.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.17.

Get Winpak alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC downgraded shares of Winpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday.

Winpak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.