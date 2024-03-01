Winpak Ltd. (WPK) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Winpak Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Winpak stock opened at C$40.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Winpak has a 52-week low of C$36.95 and a 52-week high of C$46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Winpak from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut Winpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

