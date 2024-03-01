Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $287.37.

Get Workday alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WDAY

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $294.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday has a 12-month low of $174.06 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,364 shares of company stock worth $106,045,794 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Workday by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,080,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,922 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Workday by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after acquiring an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.