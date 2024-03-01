Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1301 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Worley’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Worley Price Performance
Shares of WYGPY opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Worley has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $12.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83.
Worley Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Worley
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.