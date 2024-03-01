Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1301 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Worley’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Worley Price Performance

Shares of WYGPY opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Worley has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $12.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

