Wrapped BNB Price Tops $407.49 (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $407.49 or 0.00652794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $862.51 million and $251.94 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,116,646 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

