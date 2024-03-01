WSP Global Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSP Global in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on WSP. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$217.00 to C$233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$220.08.

WSP Global Price Performance

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$215.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$195.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$190.92. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$164.32 and a twelve month high of C$217.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.