WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
WSP Global Stock Performance
Shares of WSP stock opened at C$215.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$195.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$190.92. The firm has a market cap of C$26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$164.32 and a 1 year high of C$217.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.
WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.81 billion. Analysts predict that WSP Global will post 7.8321678 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WSP Global Company Profile
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
