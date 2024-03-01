WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$215.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$195.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$190.92. The firm has a market cap of C$26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$164.32 and a 1 year high of C$217.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.81 billion. Analysts predict that WSP Global will post 7.8321678 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised their price target on WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$217.00 to C$233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$215.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$220.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSP

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.