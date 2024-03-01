WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$235.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WSP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of WSP Global from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$215.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$220.08.

Get WSP Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WSP Global

WSP Global Price Performance

WSP Global Announces Dividend

TSE:WSP opened at C$215.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$164.32 and a 12 month high of C$217.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$195.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$190.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.