Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.62.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $105.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.31. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,253,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,453,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,442 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

