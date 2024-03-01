Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.60) price objective on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.75 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Wynnstay Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,666.67%.
Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.
