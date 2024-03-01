XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.98.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XPeng by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in XPeng by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,696,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,374,000 after acquiring an additional 356,174 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in XPeng by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,497,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,343,000 after acquiring an additional 624,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in XPeng by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,901,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,792,000 after acquiring an additional 292,396 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in XPeng by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,407,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,196,000 after acquiring an additional 701,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $9.43 on Friday. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 3.00.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

