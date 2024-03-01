XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.98.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $9.43 on Friday. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 3.00.
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.
