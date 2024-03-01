Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) CFO Sells $62,154.40 in Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,154.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,080.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of XPOF opened at $10.08 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $33.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 136.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 35,885 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at $247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after acquiring an additional 87,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the first quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
