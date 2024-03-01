Zacks Research Comments on Chubb Limited’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Chubb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chubb’s FY2025 earnings at $21.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $251.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $257.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Chubb by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 169,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,202,000 after acquiring an additional 86,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

