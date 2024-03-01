Zacks Research Comments on Shake Shack Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Shake Shack in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s FY2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.11.

NYSE SHAK opened at $106.29 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $107.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $2,399,715.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,471 shares in the company, valued at $52,715,541.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,075 shares of company stock worth $5,941,951. 10.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

