Zacks Research Comments on The Macerich Company’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Macerich in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Macerich Stock Performance

NYSE MAC opened at $16.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. Macerich has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 655,667 shares in the company, valued at $11,277,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,488,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,973,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 221,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 105,663 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 642.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 100,131 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Further Reading

