Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.09 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

CFR opened at $108.51 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $133.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

